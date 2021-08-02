Utah police crack down on people swinging from hammocks on power lines

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office in Utah posted a warning on Facebook last week titled: “EXTREME HIGH VOLTAGE.”
According to the post, they have seen an increase in people hanging up hammocks on local power lines, and the sheriff’s office plans to crack down on the dangerous form of recreation.
“Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in people hammocking from the power lines on the bench of North Ogden and Pleasant View. As you can see in the picture below the hammockers are climbing up the tower and sometimes between power lines,” the post reads.
The sheriff’s office also noted that it will be conducting extra patrols with electric company Rocky Mountain Power and that those caught will be cited for trespassing.
“We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution. Parents, please pass this along to your children,” the warning stated.
Climbing power line towers can be hazardous at best and fatal at worst, David Eskelsen, a spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power told the Washington Post. While hammocks in power lines have not been directly responsible for any fatalities or disruptions, Eskelsen did note the 2007 death of a 15-year-old who had climbed a tower.