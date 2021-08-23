U.S. stocks open broadly higher; oil regains ground

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies.
Energy stocks were also doing well in the early going Monday as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it has lost in recent days. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July.
Global shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.
France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.6% in early trading to 6,664.67, while Germany’s DAX inched up nearly 0.1% to 15,819.69. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,106.04.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% to finish at 27,494.24. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.0% to 3,090.21. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.4% to 7,489.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.5% to 3,477.13.