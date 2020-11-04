U.S. records 100K new confirmed COVID cases in single day

Globally, more than 47 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported and more than 1.2 million deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases among children also has soared to unprecedented levels, with unknown implications, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday.

By Oct. 29, more than 853,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, the academy said. This included nearly 200,000 new cases in children during October alone — 61,000 of them during the last week of that month, larger than any previous week during the eight-month pandemic.

“This is a stark reminder of the impact this pandemic is having on everyone — including our children and adolescents,” said AAP President Dr. Sally Goza in a statement. “This virus is highly contagious, and as we see spikes in many communities, children are more likely to be infected, too.”