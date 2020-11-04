U.S. records 100K new confirmed COVID cases in single day

The United States recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time in a single day Wednesday.
According to data tracked by The Washington Post, 17 states on Wednesday reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Those states included Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana and West Virginia.
On Tuesday, Georgia passed 8,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health said 366,452 people have been hospitalized. Almost 1,900 new cases were reported overnight, with 44 more deaths since Tuesday.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus cases — more than 9.4 million — and deaths, with almost 233,500.
In the last week, 18 states have broken daily records for new infections overall, CBS News reported, with hospitalizations up in 43 states.
Globally, more than 47 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported and more than 1.2 million deaths.
The number of coronavirus cases among children also has soared to unprecedented levels, with unknown implications, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced Monday.
By Oct. 29, more than 853,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, the academy said. This included nearly 200,000 new cases in children during October alone — 61,000 of them during the last week of that month, larger than any previous week during the eight-month pandemic.
“This is a stark reminder of the impact this pandemic is having on everyone — including our children and adolescents,” said AAP President Dr. Sally Goza in a statement. “This virus is highly contagious, and as we see spikes in many communities, children are more likely to be infected, too.”