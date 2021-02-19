U.S. nears 500,000 coronavirus deaths, slower than predicted by CDC

The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places during the summer.

That average dropped below 100,000 on Feb. 12 for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Feb. 13.

Earlier this week, the CDC said life expectancy in the U.S. dropped one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics nearly two years.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

This is the first time the CDC has reported on life expectancy from early, partial records; more death certificates from that period may yet come in. It’s already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can expect to live, on average. In the first half of last year, that was 77.8 years for Americans overall, down one year from 78.8 in 2019. For males, it was 75.1 years and for females 80.5 years.

“The focus really needs to be broad spread of getting every American adequate care,” said Dr. Otis Brawley, a cancer specialist and public health professor at Johns Hopkins University. “And health care needs to be defined as prevention as well as treatment.”

Overall, the drop in life expectancy is more evidence of “our mishandling of the pandemic,” Brawley said.

“We have been devastated by the coronavirus more so than any other country. We are 4% of the world’s population, more than 20% of the world’s coronavirus deaths,” he said.

Not enough use of masks, early reliance on drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, “which turned out to be worthless,” and other missteps meant many Americans died needlessly, Brawley said.

“Going forward, we need to practice the very basics” such as hand washing, physical distancing and vaccinating as soon as possible to get prevention back on track, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.