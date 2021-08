Jobless Claims , Hit New Pandemic-Era, Low of 364,000.The Labor Department reported the new numbers on July 1.For the week ending June 26, first-time jobless claims were at 364,000, lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 390,000.The last time claims were lower than the current figure was the week of March 14, 2020.Continuing claims increased by 56,000 from the previous week, totaling 3.47 million.The four-week moving average for continuing claims was also the lowest it's been since the week of March 21, 2020.falling by 75,000 to 3.48 million.The number of people who've been receiving benefits through various programs fell by 180,890 to 14.66 million.There are still over 11 million people in the United States enrolled in pandemic-related programs.Federal assistance is set to expire in September, and several states have already stopped their programs