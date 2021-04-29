U.S. jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims were down from 556,000 a week earlier. They have fallen sharply during the past year but remain well above the 230,000 weekly figure typical before the pandemic struck the economy in March 2020.

Nearly 3.7 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits the week of April 17. Including a federal program designed to ease economic pain from the health crisis, 16.6 million were receiving some type of jobless aid the week of April 10.