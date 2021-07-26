U.S. indexes wobble in early going, holding near record highs

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed in the early going Monday.

Weakness in some big tech stocks including Microsoft pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%. U.S.-listed shares of several Chinese companies were lower after steep pullbacks in Chinese markets following more reports of regulatory restrictions on technology and education companies. U.S. shares of Tencent Music sank 8%, and TAL Education dropped another 25%. The price of Bitcoin rose to $38,000.