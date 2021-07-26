U.S. indexes wobble in early going, holding near record highs

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street, keeping major indexes close to the record highs they set last week.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed in the early going Monday.
Weakness in some big tech stocks including Microsoft pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%. U.S.-listed shares of several Chinese companies were lower after steep pullbacks in Chinese markets following more reports of regulatory restrictions on technology and education companies. U.S. shares of Tencent Music sank 8%, and TAL Education dropped another 25%. The price of Bitcoin rose to $38,000.
Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08, and Germany’s DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.6% to 6,526.86.
Investors are awaiting a meeting of the Federal Reserve this week for indications of future policy as new outbreaks of the coronavirus threaten the U.S. and global recoveries from the pandemic.
Fresh news of regulatory moves against Chinese IT and education industry companies pulled shares lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
In Japan, preliminary factory and service activity surveys showed a slowdown linked to recent tightening of pandemic precautions due to surging coronavirus cases.
The flash purchasing managers index for the services sector fell to 46.5 in July from 48 in June, on a scale of 1-100 where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.
Manufacturing remained in expansion but fell to 50.5 from 50.7 in June, said the au Jibun Bank survey. It said new export orders declined, possibly reflecting supply bottlenecks. Output fell at the fastest pace in six months.