U.S. coronavirus deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

“The primary objective is to deny this virus the ability to kill at the rate that it could, and that has been achieved,” he said. “We have in in effect tamed the virus.”

Nearly 45% of the nation’s adults are fully vaccinated, and over 58% have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week, Pfizer’s vaccine won authorization for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, in a move that could make it easier to reopen the nation’s schools.

The encouraging outlook stands in sharp contrast to the catastrophe unfolding in places such as India and Brazil.

The overall U.S. death toll stands at about 583,000.

While health authorities have expressed concern about vaccine hesitancy and people letting down their guard, teams of experts consulted by the CDC projected in a report last week that new deaths and cases will fall sharply by the end of July and continue dropping after that.

Cautious is still needed, though, warned Justin Lessler, an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins.

“I think we are in a great place, but I think India is an important cautionary tale,” Lessler said. “If there is a right combination of vaccine hesitancy, potentially new variants and quickly rolling back control measures that comes together, we could potentially screw this up and have yet another wave that is completely unnecessary at this point.”