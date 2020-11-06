U.S. breaks single-day COVID case record twice in one week

In the last week, 18 states have broken daily records for new infections overall, CBS News reported, with hospitalizations up in 43 states.

Globally, more than 47 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported and more than 1.2 million deaths.

As the U.S. remains gripped in a long-predicted autumn coronavirus surge, the nation is also reportedly experiencing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including important N95 masks.

Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% during the last two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to Johns Hopkins data. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15% to an average of 846 deaths every day.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths. The number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About one-third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health official said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”

Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term. Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said there are things Americans can do now to help change the trajectory.

"Regardless of the outcome of the election, everyone in America needs to buckle down,″ Bailey said. “A lot of us have gotten kind of relaxed about physically distancing, not washing our hands quite as often as we used to, maybe not wearing our masks quite as faithfully. We all need to realize that things are escalating, and we’ve got to be more careful than ever.”

Federal health officials have said they believe a vaccine could get emergency-use authorization before the end of the year. The first limited supplies of doses would then be immediately distributed to the most vulnerable populations, which likely will include frontline health care workers. Doses would then gradually become more widely available.