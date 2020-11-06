U.S. breaks single-day COVID case record twice in one week

One day after breaking its single day record of confirmed coronavirus cases, the U.S. broke that record on Thursday.
According to data compiled by The New York Times, the nation recorded more than 121,000 new cases, breaking Wednesday’s number of 100,000. The resurgence is not confined to any one part of the country, as 23 states have recorded more cases in the past week than in any other seven-day stretch.
On Tuesday, Georgia passed 8,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. On Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health said 366,452 people have been hospitalized. Almost 1,900 new cases were reported overnight, with 44 more deaths since Tuesday.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus cases — more than 9.4 million — and deaths, with almost 233,500.
In the last week, 18 states have broken daily records for new infections overall, CBS News reported, with hospitalizations up in 43 states.
Globally, more than 47 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported and more than 1.2 million deaths.
As the U.S. remains gripped in a long-predicted autumn coronavirus surge, the nation is also reportedly experiencing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including important N95 masks.
Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach, demonstrating the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months.
Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% during the last two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to Johns Hopkins data. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15% to an average of 846 deaths every day.
Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers that are fueling the national trends. Texas reported 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths. The number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records. About one-third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health official said hospitals are at a “breaking point.”
Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term. Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said there are things Americans can do now to help change the trajectory.
"Regardless of the outcome of the election, everyone in America needs to buckle down,″ Bailey said. “A lot of us have gotten kind of relaxed about physically distancing, not washing our hands quite as often as we used to, maybe not wearing our masks quite as faithfully. We all need to realize that things are escalating, and we’ve got to be more careful than ever.”
Federal health officials have said they believe a vaccine could get emergency-use authorization before the end of the year. The first limited supplies of doses would then be immediately distributed to the most vulnerable populations, which likely will include frontline health care workers. Doses would then gradually become more widely available.