University of South Carolina student found dead near quarry

His friends called a ride to pick them up, but Laundon declined to join, officials said.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Laundon’s body was discovered in an area that officials said was difficult to reach by foot and included a view obstructed by shrubbery.

University President Bob Caslen confirmed the student’s death in a statement Monday, extending “deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers” to Laundon’s family and friends. He added that counseling services would be available to the campus community.