Two Belgian teenagers found with 5,000 ants in Kenya given $7,700 fine or 1-year prison sentence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Belgian teenagers found with 5,000 ants in Kenya were fined $7,700 or the option to serve 12 months in prison — the maximum penalty for the offense — for violating wildlife conservation laws.

The teenagers were found with the ants, which authorities said were destined for European and Asian markets in an emerging trend of trafficking lesser-known wildlife species.

Belgian nationals Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19 years old, were arrested on April 5 with 5,000 ants at a guest house. They were charged on April 15.