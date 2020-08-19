Trump urging Goodyear boycott after company bans MAGA hats

President Donald Trump is urging a boycott of Goodyear Tires after the company banned MAGA hats and other politically affiliated slogans for employees.
An employee for the Akron, Ohio-based company released a slide from a recent presentation on the policy to WIBW. Under “Acceptable” were Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT). Under “Unacceptable” were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA and politically affiliated slogans or material.
Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020
On Wednesday, Goodyear released a statement on the reasoning behind its policy.
Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR— Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020
The slide was taken during a company training presentation in Topeka, Kansas.
Trump is campaigning in the Midwest at the same time the mostly pre-taped, all virtual Democratic National Convention is taking place. The Republican National Convention will begin next week in much the same way that Democrats are handling their meeting due to coronavirus concerns.