Trump urging Goodyear boycott after company bans MAGA hats

Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida

National Politics | 55 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Donald Trump is urging a boycott of Goodyear Tires after the company banned MAGA hats and other politically affiliated slogans for employees.

An employee for the Akron, Ohio-based company released a slide from a recent presentation on the policy to WIBW. Under “Acceptable” were Black Lives Matter and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT). Under “Unacceptable” were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA and politically affiliated slogans or material.

On Wednesday, Goodyear released a statement on the reasoning behind its policy.

The slide was taken during a company training presentation in Topeka, Kansas.

Trump is campaigning in the Midwest at the same time the mostly pre-taped, all virtual Democratic National Convention is taking place. The Republican National Convention will begin next week in much the same way that Democrats are handling their meeting due to coronavirus concerns.

