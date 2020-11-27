X

U.S. nears 13M COVID cases; Trump says vaccine deliveries next week

New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Cases, Will Nearly Double This Winter. The forecasting model was developed by researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis. It projects the possibility of more than 12 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S. by Jan. 20. Since the beginning of November, coronavirus infections in the U.S. have increased by more than 3.1 million. Nearly 86,000 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S. with COVID-19. If the COVID-19 surge does not soon begin to drop, health care workers could soon face the necessity of rationing hospital care. What kind of Thanksgiving we have is going to go a long way to determining what December looks like, what our holiday season going to look like, Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer, via CNN. Experts say that the safest way to avoid contracting the virus during the holiday season is to avoid travel, and to adhere to social distancing and mask suggestions

Coronavirus | Updated 29 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The U.S. is approaching another grim milestone in the global coronavirus pandemic, as the nation nears 13 million confirmed COVID cases.

As of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine had recorded almost 12.9 million cases of the virus in the U.S., by far the most cases of any nation in the world. The U.S. also continues leading the world in the number of COVID-related deaths, with more than 263,000.

Globally, Johns Hopkins has recorded more than 61 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

ExploreAJC's full coronavirus coverage

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump said vaccine distributions to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens will begin next week.

The announcement came during a special Thanksgiving holiday message to U.S. troops overseas via teleconference, according to Fox News. Trump noted that front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens would be the vaccine’s first recipients.

On Dec. 10, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration will review Pfizer’s request for an emergency use of of its vaccine. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have applied for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine, a signal that a powerful tool to help control the pandemic could begin to be available by late December.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in early analysis

Before any vaccine is permitted in the U.S., it must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires study in thousands of people. Normally, the process to approve a new vaccine can take about a decade. But the federal government is using various methods to dramatically speed up the process for COVID-19 vaccines.

During a health crisis, the FDA can loosen its normal scientific standards to allow emergency use of experimental drugs, devices, vaccines and other medical products. The first vaccines to get the provisional green light in the U.S. are almost certain to be made available under this process, known as emergency use authorization.

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Instead of the usual requirement of “substantial evidence” of safety and effectiveness for approval, the FDA can allow products onto the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks. It has already used its emergency powers to authorize hundreds of coronavirus tests and a handful of treatments during the pandemic.

But the agency has almost no experience granting emergency use for vaccines and has laid out extra standards it will use to make decisions on upcoming COVID-19 shots.

In October, FDA officials told vaccine makers they should have two months of safety follow-up from half of the people enrolled in their studies before requesting emergency authorization. That data is expected to be enough for FDA to allow vaccinations of certain high-risk groups, such as front-line health workers and nursing home residents.

Full approval of a vaccine will likely require six months of safety follow-up as well as extensive inspections of company manufacturing sites. The leading vaccine makers are not expected to complete that process until next spring or summer. Only then is the FDA expected to grant full approval, which would allow vaccinations of the general population.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.