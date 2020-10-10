Trump holds first public White House event since coronavirus diagnosis

More than 214,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus.

Before the event, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told reporters that attendees would be screened before coming in and the event would be “socially distanced, of course.” She said CDC guidelines would be followed and Trump would briefly address supporters from the White House balcony.

Attendees were seen standing close together. However, many appeared to be wearing masks at the event.

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters gather on the South Lawn to listen to Trump speak Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Farah would not say if Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus.

“We will give an all-clear from the doctor on when he’s clear for travel and public events,” Farah said when asked if the White House will confirm if Trump has tested negative.

After Saturday’s event, Trump will be traveling across the country for other rallies in Sanford, Florida; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Des Moines, Iowa.