Thunder set NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 vs. Denver in Game 2 of West semis

The Oklahoma City Thunder set an NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series
Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after a basket in the first half of Game 2 in the conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder set an NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City surpassed the previous record of 86 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2017. Chet Holmgren, who missed two critical free throws late in Game 1, made a pair with a second remaining to set the record.

The Thunder tied the record for points in any half of a playoff game. Milwaukee had 87 in the second half against Denver on April 23, 1978.

The Thunder shot 58.8% from the field and made 17 of 18 free throws to take an 87-56 lead at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 18 points. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures in the first half.

Denver won Game 1 121-119 on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

