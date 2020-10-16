3 dead, another injured in Orlando shooting

Three people were killed and a fourth injured after an overnight shooting in Orange County, Florida.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at a large motorcycle club behind warehouses on North Forsyth Road in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrived on scene and found two men dead.
Sheriff addresses media concerning shooting investigation along N Forsyth Fd.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 16, 2020
Two other shooting victims self-transported to the hospital, where one later died, police said. The other faces a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are continuing their investigation.