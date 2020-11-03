These are the states considering legalizing marijuana on Election Day

A survey of 500 New Jersey voters from law firm Brach Eichler LLC earlier this month showed not only is the state likely to vote to legalize adult recreational use by a 2-to-1 margin, but Republican support is also there. Democrats were still the ones more in favor — at 75%, but the majority of Republicans also supported the measure — at 52%.

“People are just much less afraid of marijuana than they used to be,” said John Fanburg, who co-chairs the cannabis practice at the New Jersey-based law firm that conducted the poll. He attributes that to the state’s successful medical program, which has grown from 20,000 participants three years ago to 90,000, removing the stigma of marijuana for thousands of people on both sides of the political aisle.

The STATES Act

As bipartisan support for legalization grows in states across the country, there’s increased likelihood of change at the federal level, too. First up might be the STATES Act, which wouldn’t legalize cannabis but would defer authority to states, giving them leeway to allow interstate traffic and further develop their own laws.

The act has a good chance of passing in the first year of a new administration. If it does, it would pave the way to get rid of the industry’s biggest albatross — tax code 280E. Without the measure, which bars cannabis companies from deducting their operating expenses for tax purposes, many companies would suddenly have better cash flow, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said in a Sept. 24 research note. Three multi-state operators that she rates outperform — Green Thumb Industries Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Cresco Labs Inc. — would immediately have positive earnings.

South Dakota

Tuesday night’s results in South Dakota will be watched closely, with the state being one of the most conservative considering it. After voters make their choices in the presidential and Senate races, they turn to a pair of marijuana questions — one to legalize medical marijuana and another to OK recreational pot.

South Dakotans defeated medical marijuana in 2012, but much has changed since then. Neighboring North Dakota and Minnesota allow it.

As of Tuesday, 33 states have legalized medical cannabis. Eleven of those states have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.