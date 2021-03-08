The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it's important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

“We told you to stop panhandling and you still accepted money from people,” a male officer told him.

A female officer told him that he was blocking businesses by drawing a crowd around him. Burck kept standing up instead of leaning against the squad car as he had been instructed. Passersby yelled out, “Free the cowboy!”

“What did I do again?” Burck said. “I don’t want money from anybody ... It’s not what I’m doing here.”

When Burck tried to get a female companion standing nearby on a sidewalk to take his cellphone from his boot, the female officer grabbed him and pushed him to the back of the car. During the scuffle, the headstock on his guitar broke. The headstock is the part of the guitar at the end that houses the pegs used for tuning the instrument.

Burck repeatedly cursed at the female officer.

Burck was released from jail Sunday morning following a first appearance hearing, Volusia County court records show. An attorney for Burck, of Woodside, New York, was not listed on court records.

Video on Burck’s Facebook page, The Naked Cowboy, showed him performing and taking pictures with fans Saturday morning. A video posted to YouTube shows a police officer attempting to get a handcuffed Burck, whose guitar was still hanging from a strap around his neck, into a patrol car.