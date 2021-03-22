X

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Kent Taylor,CEO of TexasRoadhouse,Dead at 65.Founder and CEO of Texas RoadhouseKent Taylor died on March 18.Greg Moore, lead director of Texas Roadhouse,confirmed Taylor’s death in a statement. .We are deeply saddened by the loss ofKent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouseand dedicated himself to building it intoa legendary experience for 'Roadies'and restaurant guests alike, Greg Moore, via ‘People’.Moore went on to praise Taylor for his selflessnessduring the COVID-19 pandemic.He gave up his entire compensationpackage to help support his frontlineworkers. This selfless act was no surpriseto anyone who knew Kent and his strongbelief in servant leadership. He was withouta doubt, a people-first leader, Greg Moore, via ‘People’.In addition to donating his salary and bonus,which totaled more than $800,000, Taylor bought protective gear for all his employees.Employees at 537 Texas Roadhouse locations in theUnited States received latex gloves, masks and eyewear. .Taylor also contributed $5 million ofhis own money to an emergency fund hecreated nearly 10 years ago for his workers.The fund, called Andy’s Outreach,helps cover mortgage payments, rent,utility bills and funeral expenses. .I'm 64 years old and I call people under55 kids. So I have 70,000 kids, and youwant to take care of them … I relate it tomy own personal family and I want to takecare of my family, is how I look at it, Kent Taylor, to ‘People’ (2020)

Coronavirus | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, has died. He was 65. His family and the company say he took his own life after suffering from symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.

Taylor’s family and the company on Sunday confirmed his death in a statement.

Tinnitus is a common condition involving ringing or other noises in one or both ears. Experts say the coronavirus can exacerbate tinnitus problems.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable,” the statement said.

Taylor recent committed to funding a clinical study to help military members suffering with tinnitus, the statement said.

Kent Taylor, the founder and chief executive of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, died by suicide last week after battling post-COVID-19 symptoms including a severe case of tinnitus. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Kent Taylor, the founder and chief executive of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, died by suicide last week after battling post-COVID-19 symptoms including a severe case of tinnitus. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

“Kent leaves an unmatched legacy as a people-first leader, which is why he often said that Texas Roadhouse was a people company that just happened to serve steaks,” the statement said.

Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana, coming up with the idea on a cocktail napkin. It currently operates 610 restaurants in 49 states and 10 other countries. Texas Roadhouse is based in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

ExploreAJC's full coronavirus coverage

“Kent’s kind and generous spirit was his constant driving force whether it was quietly helping a friend or building one of America’s great companies in @texasroadhouse,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Twitter. “He was a maverick entrepreneur who embodied the values of never giving up and putting others first.”

Taylor, who died Thursday, is survived by his parents, Powell and Marilyn Taylor; three children and five grandchildren. Texas Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster said a small private service is planned this week.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.