Texas police officer charged with murder in Black man’s shooting

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An East Texas police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a disturbance at a convenience store over the weekend.

Shaun Lucas, 22, was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail in the death of Jonathan Price, 31, according to the Texas Rangers in a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lucas is an officer in Wolfe City, about an hour from Dallas. His bail has been set at $1 million.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Lucas, who is white, responded to a disturbance Saturday night following a report of a possible fight. He made contact with Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance, and Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” the Texas Rangers said.

Lucas used a stun gun before shooting Price, who was taken to a hospital and died, the statement said.

Police didn’t release details about the disturbance, but family and friends of Price said Monday the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.

“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” said civil rights attorney Lee Merritt in a Facebook posting. “Police fired Tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death.”

Price’s relatives and friends said Price, a Wolfe City employee, was a well-known figure in the community. The town has about 1,500 residents and is about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

Price played football in 2008 for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. Hardin-Simmons football coach Jesse Burleson tweeted the university “lost one of our own in a terrible situation. Jonathan Price was an awesome young man during his time with Cowboy football.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

