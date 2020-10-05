Police shoot Black man reportedly trying to intervene in fight

A Black man was shot and killed by police in a small Texas town Saturday night while he was allegedly trying to intervene in a domestic violence incident.
Family and friends of Jonathan Price told WFAA he was trying to break up a fight between a couple at the Kwik Check gas station in Wolfe City, Texas. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting but have released few details other than the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Price, 31, was an employee of the city, which is about an hour northeast of Dallas.
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man allegedly assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a Taser on Price before the shooting.
Wolfe City residents say Jonathan Price was loved by everyone.— Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 4, 2020
He was a city employee and a mentor/trainer for many of the young people in the small town.
Saturday night he was shot and killed by police.
Texas Rangers are investigating. pic.twitter.com/PzqhNxr2HR
A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price’s death, including #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.