Police shoot Black man reportedly trying to intervene in fight

Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man allegedly assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a Taser on Price before the shooting.

Wolfe City residents say Jonathan Price was loved by everyone.



He was a city employee and a mentor/trainer for many of the young people in the small town.



Saturday night he was shot and killed by police.



Texas Rangers are investigating.

A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price’s death, including #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.