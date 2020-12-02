Telescope that was once world’s largest collapses in Puerto Rico

»AUGUST: 2020 keeps getting better with slight chance for asteroid collision

The area around the telescope had since been ordered to be cleared of unauthorized personnel.

The radio telescope was the largest in the world until 2016, when China started operating a larger one.

It was also a popular tourist attraction — especially after it appeared in scenes of the 1995 James Bond film “GoldenEye.”

The telescope went into operation in 1963 and 57 years later remained one of the most sensitive in the world.

In 1974, U.S. astronomers Russell Hulse and Joseph Taylor used it to discover the binary pulsar PSR 1913+16 — two orbiting neutron stars — and to indirectly observe gravitational waves.

Radio telescopes collect radio waves from space that are converted into images.