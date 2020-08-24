2020 keeps getting better with slight chance for asteroid collision

By comparison, the asteroid that supposedly killed the dinosaurs was estimated to be about 6 miles across.

Near Earth Asteroids, or NEAs, are common and pass by Earth all the time.

Earlier this month an SUV-size space rock passed within 1,830 miles of Earth, flying above the southern Indian Ocean on Aug. 16, according to NASA.

Asteroid 2020 QG set a record for the closest-ever flyby without impact.

The approaching 2018VP1 asteroid, meanwhile, was discovered in 2018 by the Palomar Observatory in California when it was 280,000 miles away. The object is orbiting within the solar system and is currently circling back toward Earth, NASA said.

“NASA has been directed by Congress to discover 90% of the near-Earth asteroids larger than 459 feet in size and reports on asteroids of any size.”