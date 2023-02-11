Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)

Here is a crash course in things to know about the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs:
HOW DO I WATCH?
The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday and can be viewed on Fox, Fox Deportes and the NFL+ app. It can also be streamed on multiple services, including YouTube TV. The national radio broadcast is on Westwood One and the Audacy app. In metro Atlanta, TV is Fox 5 and radio is 92.9 FM.
WHO ARE THE TEAMS AND PLAYERS?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Other players to watch include tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years. They’re led by quarterback and MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and linebacker Haason Reddick.
PARTY INFO: TEAM COLORS
The Chiefs’ colors are red and gold. The Eagles’ colors are midnight green, silver, black and white.
WHEN IS THE HALFTIME SHOW?
A good guideline is about 90 minutes after kickoff, so halftime is probably before 8 p.m. Start checking around 8:30 p.m. to be safe, so you don’t miss it. Or else, set your device to record the game in advance, so you can skip ahead to the intermission.
WHAT’S THE HALFTIME SHOW?
Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year’s halftime show.
She’s had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.
“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said.
WHERE'S THE GAME BEING PLAYED?
The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix.
AP Sports Writers Mark Anderson and John Marshall, AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr., Associated Press Writer Terry Tang and AJC Staff contributed.
Credit: Matt York
Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution