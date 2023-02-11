Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years. They’re led by quarterback and MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and linebacker Haason Reddick.

PARTY INFO: TEAM COLORS

The Chiefs’ colors are red and gold. The Eagles’ colors are midnight green, silver, black and white.

WHEN IS THE HALFTIME SHOW?

A good guideline is about 90 minutes after kickoff, so halftime is probably before 8 p.m. Start checking around 8:30 p.m. to be safe, so you don’t miss it. Or else, set your device to record the game in advance, so you can skip ahead to the intermission.

WHAT’S THE HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year’s halftime show.

She’s had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said.

WHERE'S THE GAME BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix.

