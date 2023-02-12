X
Sports Insider: In-depth NFL news on Super Bowl Sunday

20 minutes ago

NFL fans will be able to enjoy reading about the reasons that rebuilding has become a myth in pro football, the ways a television personality is changing the way football is covered, an analysis of some of the top free agents on the market and more in this week’s Sports Insider, even after Sunday’s Super Bowl champion hoists the trophy.

This week’s 55-page digital magazine also reports on three Major League Baseball teams who are seeing the success of the Atlanta Braves’ “new” ballpark and surrounding district — and are seeking to build similar new facilities in their home cities.

Also, see how the dust settled on the NBA trading deadline with the impact the deals made on the teams involved and who’s become poised to make a run at the title (as well as what one player quips was the tweet that started it all).

Plus: Some of basketball’s top coaches share their perspective on new career scoring leader LeBron James’ standing in the game; an in-depth look at the new rules that NASCAR has put in place for the season as the Daytona 500 approaches; why faster snowmobiles might not be to blame for an increase in fatal injuries on winter trails; the tough decision a former Atlanta United player faces well before the next World Cup takes place — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports team in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

