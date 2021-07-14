Struck by broken power pole, 4 first responders injured in Georgia

“A semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road,” Manahan said.

The broken pole struck a Valdosta police officer and three firefighters. One firefighter had to have a leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The police officer was driven to the hospital after walking around “dazed and confused” with injuries to his face, Manahan said.