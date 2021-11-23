Stocks start lower; oil prices rise despite release of crude

On Monday, the S&P 500 lost 0.3%, the Nasdaq fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain after Biden said he would ask Jerome Powell to serve a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, a vote of confidence in Powell’s handling of central bank policies during the brutal disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet another resurgence of new coronavirus infections in Europe, the U.S. and Asia have prompted another round of restrictions to try to quash outbreaks.

In Europe, authorities have urged calm as protests broke out about tough COVID-19 measures as infections spike upward again. The continent is now the global epicenter of the pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.

Spiking infections and measures to rein them in are combining to usher in a second straight grim holiday season in Europe.

Germany’s DAX sank 1.4% in early trading Tuesday to 15,889.88, and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 1.3% to 7,011.34. Britain’s FTSE slipped 0.7% to 7,207.51.

Outbreaks in some Asian countries including China and South Korea have also slowed progress toward ending the pandemic.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% to 24,651.58, and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.5% to 2,997.33. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.8% to 7,410.60, and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% to 3,588.77.

Shares rose in India but fell in Taiwan.