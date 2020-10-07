Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market on edge

Amazon rose 2.2%, Apple climbed 1.5%, and Google’s parent company was up 0.2%. Facebook slipped 0.3%.

But much of the market’s attention remains fixed on the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington. Wednesday morning’s gains helped the S&P 500 recoup more than four-fifths of its loss from the day before, when Trumps’s tweets suddenly sent it from a 0.7% gain to a 1.4% loss.

Just a few hours before Trump made his announcement on Tuesday to halt negotations, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had asked Congress to come through with more aid. He said that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.”

Some analysts characterized Trump’s move as likely a negotiating ploy.

“I do not believe hopes of a stimulus deal are now gone forever,” said Jeffrey Halley of trading and research firm Oanda. “One of Mr. Trump’s favorite negotiating tactics, judging by past actions, is to walk away from the negotiating table abruptly. The intention being to frighten the other side into concessions.”

In the longer term, many investors say a big stimulus package may still be possible regardless of what Trump says. A Democratic sweep of the upcoming elections would likely clear the way for a big government program after the transfer of power, and Wall Street has begun to see a blue wave as more likely than before.

Airlines jumped to some of the day’s biggest gains after Trump singled out the industry, asking Congress to “IMMEDIATELY” approve $25 billion for them. Last week, Pelosi had told airline executives to halt the furloughs of tens of thousands of workers with the promise that aid for them was imminent, though a proposal by House Democrats to give the airline industry $28.8 billion failed to advance.

United Airlines Holdings rose 6%, American Airlines Group climbed 4% and Delta Air lines pulled 3.6% higher.

Other areas of the stock market that would benefit most from a strengthening economy were also helping to lead the way. Raw-material producers, banks, and industrial companies had the biggest gains among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.77% from 0.76% late Tuesday. It had slid following Trump’s initial tweets, after climbing to its highest level since June.

In European stock markets, the German DAX lost 0.3%, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London added 0.1%.

Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged down by less than 0.1%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.1%.