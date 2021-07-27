Stocks pull back in early trading following drops in China

Stocks are opening lower Tuesday on Wall Street as investors turn cautious after U.S. markets hit their latest record highs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrials gave back 0.7%. The declines follow more drops in China, where a regulatory clampdown on various companies is spooking investors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.2%, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.
Treasury yields fell again, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.23% from 1.27% a day earlier. Earnings reporting season is in full swing, and Apple and Microsoft will release their latest results after the market closes.
Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down.
London and Frankfurt opened lower.
On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose to a record, shrugging off worries about the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Investors awaited the Fed report Wednesday for signs of the central bank's level of concern about inflation and when it might start rolling back easy credit and other economic stimulus. Minutes of the Fed meeting in June showed board members discussed how and when they might reduce monthly bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.
“We expect Jay Powell to reiterate that the tapering discussion is underway, but that it’s too soon to reveal a specific date,” Danielle DiMartino Booth of Quill Intelligence said in a report.