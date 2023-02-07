X
Dark Mode Toggle

State of the Union: How to watch

National & World News
51 minutes ago

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House in January. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

How can you watch it?

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and will be carried on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC and streamed on YouTube and news sites such as ABC.com, NBC.com, CBS.com, Fox.com, FoxNews.com, CNN.com, MSNBC.com.

AJC.com will also offer a livestream link. Follow updates on Twitter from @ajconwashington.

Who will be there?

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later, will attend. They accepted an invitation from Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

What is he expected to say?

Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection.

Who will deliver response?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the newly elected governor of Arkansas who served as press secretary for President Donald Trump, will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s address. It will air immediately following Biden’s speech.

What’s next?

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states to discuss his economic agenda. Harris is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on how Twitter handled access to a 2020 New York Post article about the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

ExploreVice President Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta after State of the Union
ExploreNew political vibes for this State of the Union

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know13h ago

Credit: Al Drago/New York Times

The Jolt: What to watch in Biden’s State of the Union address
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
13h ago

Credit: AP

Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
12h ago

Credit: AP

Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
12h ago

Credit: Trey Specht

Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

How to watch President Biden's State of the Union address
7m ago
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
8m ago
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

State of the Union: How to watch
51m ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top