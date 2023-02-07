State of the Union: How to watch

Who will be there?

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later, will attend. They accepted an invitation from Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

What is he expected to say?

Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation’s infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection.

Who will deliver response?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the newly elected governor of Arkansas who served as press secretary for President Donald Trump, will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s address. It will air immediately following Biden’s speech.

What’s next?

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states to discuss his economic agenda. Harris is scheduled to visit Atlanta on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on how Twitter handled access to a 2020 New York Post article about the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

