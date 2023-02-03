Vice President Harris to talk up strong economy in Wednesday visit to Atlanta

During his remarks Tuesday night, Biden is expected to celebrate what he views as indicators of a successful presidency after two years in office while also outlining how he will address pressing issues such as the debt ceiling, immigration, police accountability and rising prices. The speech, which will likely be watched by tens of millions, is considered a key step toward Biden’s expected launch of a 2024 reelection campaign.

On the economy, he is expected to highlight how average wages have increased and inflation has fallen while unemployment remains low. Biden will also speak about how the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law and other legislation he signed into law will bring resources to cities and states to improve roads and bridges, boost domestic manufacturing and create green energy programs.