Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Al Hilal stuns Manchester City 4-3 in Club World Cup on Marcos Leonardo's extra-time goal

Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16
Al Hilal players celebrate following the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Al Hilal players celebrate following the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By JACKSON CASTELLANO – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 on Monday night, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16.

In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden — who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier — equalized in the 104th.

Leonardo finally put Man City away. Goalkeeper Ederson saved a header by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from inside the penalty box and the ball deflected to Leonardo, who redirected it with his right foot as he fell to the pitch near the left post.

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Brazil, which took down another European power, Inter Milan, earlier Tuesday.

Leonardo also scored in the 46th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Bernardo Silvan opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Man City. Malcom put Al Hilal ahead in the 52nd, and Erling Haaland found the net in the 55th to make it 2-2.

Key moment

Manchester City nearly won it regulation in the final seconds of added time on a counterattack that was thwarted by a hard challenge. Referees did not call a penalty, and Man City coach Pep Guardiola ran onto the field to argue the decision after the whistle.

Takeaways

Al Hilal will face Fluminense on July 4 at Camping World Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Al-Hilal's Malcom is congratulated by Al-Hilal's Marcos Leonardo after scoring his teams second goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Al Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Manchester City and Al Hilal in Orlando, Fla., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Fluminense's Samuel Xavier (2) plays the ball in front of Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco (32) during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Inter Milan and Fluminense in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Fluminense gets early goal from Germán Cano to knock out Inter Milan in Club World Cup Round of 16

With billions invested, star-studded Manchester City somehow makes it work

Maybe someday your team will be purchased by a powerful member of a Middle East royal family.

Neves scores twice and Paris Saint-Germain routs Messi's Inter Miami 4-0 at Club World Cup

The Latest

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with trainee pilots during a visit to RAF Valley, Anglesey, north Wales, Friday June 27, 2025. (Paul Currie/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Starmer faces down a revolt over welfare reform after a troubled first year in office

13m ago

Jury returns to deliberate for a second day at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

16m ago

Trump will visit a remote immigration detention site in the Florida Everglades

19m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.