Starbucks offers oat milk at all U.S. stores for first time

Oat milk will be the latest dairy-free alternative offered at Starbucks.
The coffeehouse company announced Wednesday the option will be at all U.S. locations in the spring. The news comes following what the company called a successful regional rollout of the non-dairy choice, which is made by adding oats and water to a blender and pulverizing until it’s smooth.
Today.com reported that rollout came after Starbucks tested oat milk in 1,300 Midwest locations.
It’s the latest dairy-free alternative to be offered at the chain.
In 1997, soymilk became the first non-dairy milk option for customers. Coconut milk was added in 2015, and almond milk was added a year later.
Currently, Starbucks is only offering oat milk at select Starbucks Reserve locations.