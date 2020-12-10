X

Starbucks offers oat milk at all U.S. stores for first time

Starbucks will offer oat milk at all U.S. locations in the spring.
Starbucks will offer oat milk at all U.S. locations in the spring.

Credit: Starbucks

Credit: Starbucks

National & World News | 6 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Oat milk will be the latest dairy-free alternative offered at Starbucks.

The coffeehouse company announced Wednesday the option will be at all U.S. locations in the spring. The news comes following what the company called a successful regional rollout of the non-dairy choice, which is made by adding oats and water to a blender and pulverizing until it’s smooth.

ExploreStarbucks unveils holiday cups — here’s how to get one free

Today.com reported that rollout came after Starbucks tested oat milk in 1,300 Midwest locations.

It’s the latest dairy-free alternative to be offered at the chain.

In 1997, soymilk became the first non-dairy milk option for customers. Coconut milk was added in 2015, and almond milk was added a year later.

Currently, Starbucks is only offering oat milk at select Starbucks Reserve locations.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.