Starbucks unveils holiday cups — here’s how to get one free

It’s that time of year again. Starbucks has revealed four holiday-themed coffee cups with this year’s theme, “Carry the Merry.”
“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy," Starbucks creative director Jeff Wilkson said in a news release. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”
Credit: Starbucks
Customers can get a free red holiday cup when they order one of the chain’s handcrafted holiday beverages in any size.
Credit: Starbucks
The drinks for the offer at participating locations are below. They can be iced, hot or blended versions.
- Caramel Brulee Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Eggnog Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha