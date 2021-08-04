South Carolina police officer charged after stomping on Black man’s head

“Every time I look in the mirror, I see the scar on my forehead, and it’s not OK. The only thing I want the community to do is change,” Gailyard said Tuesday, his lawyer by his side.

Dukes was fired two days after the incident and charged with felony first-degree assault and battery a few days after that.

Gailyard’s lawyer, Justin Bamberg, wasn’t just sent the body camera of Dukes attacking Gailyard.

“She didn't lie. She told the truth. She's a good officer. All officers are not bad — some are good." - Clarence Gailyard, assault victim

He also was able to get body camera footage of Officer Aqkwele Polidore, who immediately worked to deescalate the situation and told a sergeant who arrived later that Dukes’ version of events wasn’t the whole truth.

“She didn’t lie. She told the truth. She’s a good officer. All officers are not bad — some are good,” Gailyard said.

Caption Attorney Justin Bamberg, right, speaks as his client Clarence Gailyard, left, listens, after Bamberg showed body camera video of an officer stomping Gailyard in the neck. Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Bamberg, who has lawsuits against police for excessive force all across the state, said Polidore did exactly what people want police to do — calm things down and tell the truth.

“She deserves a commendation,” Bamberg said.

A lawyer for Dukes, 38, said at his bond hearing last week that the former officer is fully cooperating with state police in what he called a difficult and unfortunate situation.

Dukes was fired from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for insubordination in October, according to personnel records obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg. They didn’t give details.

Bamberg said the attack on Gailyard is part of a disturbing trend of three years of increasing use-of-force cases in Orangeburg, where 75% of the 13,000 residents are Black. Gailyard is Black and Dukes is white.

“Attitude reflects leadership,” Bamberg said.

Police and city officials didn’t respond to emails or phone calls Tuesday but held a news conference last week to announce Dukes’ firing.

“We value the trust the community has placed in us as leaders and as law enforcement officers. We cannot tolerate anything that will diminish that trust,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering II said.