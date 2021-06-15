Black man in Valdosta accepts settlement in police brutality case

“We’re very pleased that the city has agreed to do that but I would say in addition to that, is that those who serve on this citizens review board, they need to take this position seriously and take it to heart because they are the ones who can help effectuate change,” Haugabrook said, according to the Valdosta Daily Times.

The violent take-down on February 8, 2020, prompted Smith, now 47, to retain a lawyer and sue the Valdosta Police Department and multiple city officials, saying officers violated his client’s civil rights.

Police body-cam footage of the incident surfaced amid the national outcry over police brutality against people of color, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a legal filing last August, attorneys for Valdosta police Lt. Billy Wheeler admitted the officer misidentified Smith as a wanted felon, but said excessive force was justified because the man resisted arrest, describing Wheeler’s actions as “objectively reasonable.”

Video of the encounter showed Smith handing his driver’s license to a Black officer and complying when Wheeler walked up behind him, wraps him in a bear hug and slams him face-first to the ground.

“Oh my God, you broke my wrist!” Smith screams as two more white officers arrive and handcuff him on the ground. When an officer tells Smith he’s being arrested on an outstanding warrant, he’s immediately corrected by the first officer who said they had the wrong man.

At that point the officers simply let Smith go after he declined to wait for an ambulance.

Haugabrook said he hopes to have the agreement with the city finalized in the next 10 days, the Daily Times reports.

“If we want to see change in how police address matters of this nature or deal with the citizenry, then it has to be changed at the top, and how do we affect change at the top, at the ballot box. I think it needs to be addressed by those who represent us out of each district,” he said.