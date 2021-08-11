Sheriff: Florida deputy fired for slamming girl to the ground

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

In the video, which does not include audio, Miller can be seen speaking to the girl for just over a minute from about 10 feet away while two women watch. He then suddenly walks toward the girl, grabs her throat and throws her to the ground. He flips her onto her stomach, puts a knee against her back and pulls her arms behind her. He then forcibly lifts her up using her pinned arms and throws her out of the room, where an investigator’s report says she slammed against a wall.

“Former Deputy Willard Miller is terminated from employment with the Broward Sheriff's Office for his egregious lack of control, discipline and numerous policy violations. His action and behavior are not reflective of the great work and self-discipline frequently displayed by the overwhelming majority of my deputies." - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony

Miller is still awaiting trial on the child abuse charge. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.