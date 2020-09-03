Sheriff: Deputy fired after footage shows excessive force

Contact information for Oliver could not be found.

The woman had been arrested on a domestic violence charge. Handcuffed behind her back, she was banging her head against a wall when Oliver ran up, grabbed her by her hair and yanked her forward to the ground, according to the body camera footage.

Lott said he is also upset that none of Oliver’s supervisors checked the body camera footage against his excessive-force report when it was filed. The sheriff promised to put in place new rules requiring supervisors to match such written reports with available video.

“We work everyday doing good things out there, but it only takes one time, like you just saw, to create mistrust in the community,” Lott said after showing the video to reporters.