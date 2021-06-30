Weather could hamper rescue efforts in Miami-area condo collapse

“They have been working nonstop as you know for six days,” she said.

President Joe Biden will visit Surfside and the site of the condo collapse on Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke about the magnitude of the tragedy and its global impact Tuesday, saying it has been “very heartbreaking.” He said the victims whose lives have been lost and those still missing are “invariably incredibly special people” who have touched others “all across the world.”

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida’s search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.

Guthrie said the new team, which would likely come from Virginia, would be on hand if severe weather hits the area in coming days and allow crews that have been working at the site for days to rotate out. Authorities said it’s still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

“There are two areas of (possible storm) development out in the Atlantic, heading to the Caribbean. We have eight urban rescue teams in Florida. We talked about doing a relief,” Guthrie said at a news conference Tuesday night. “We have all the resources we need but we’re going to bring in another team. We want to rotate those out so we can get more resources out.”

Rescue crews continued digging a large trench through the rubble of the collapsed 136-unit Surfside condo tower. They used heavy equipment to create the trench, which is described to be 125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. It was created for two purposes.

One of the reasons is to let rescuers search for survivors in other parts of the pile with their dogs, cameras, sonar and infrared technology. It was also part of an effort to combat a “deep” fire that the county’s mayor, Levine Cava, described over the weekend as “hampering” search efforts.

Levine Cava said the smoke was the “biggest barrier” for the search-and-rescue mission. She said crews worked nonstop under the rubble to stop it, using infrared red technology, foam, water and other tactics to contain the fire and minimize the smoke, which had spread through the pile.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said 3 million pounds of concrete have been removed from the site of the condo collapse but there are still barriers to progress in the search efforts. He said rescue workers are not going back into the west section of the building facing Collins Avenue that is still standing because it is too dangerous, and he also said that they cannot enter a large area under the rubble on the eastern side because of the same risk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.