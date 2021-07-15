Service set for 8 killed in wreck of Alabama girls home van

A van driven by the ranch director, Candice Gulley, was carrying eight children ages 3 to 17 when the crash occurred about 35 miles south of Montgomery on Interstate 65. Investigators haven’t said what happened, but a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board could be released soon.

Caption Tallapoosa County Sheriffs' Girls Ranch director of ranch life Candice Gully. The Alabama girls home director, who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people, has dedicated her life's work to helping abused and neglected children. Gulley was driving a van that was involved in a horrible, fiery crash during Tropical Storm Claudette. Gulley is recovering from injuries, but Tuesday was the 4th birthday of her youngest child Ben, who died in the crash. (Opelika-Auburn News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Gulley, who lost two children and two nephews in the crash, was the sole survivor in the van and plans to speak at the event, Smith said. A Tennessee man and his young daughter died in another vehicle.

Caption The Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Gulley had taken the group to the Alabama coast for an annual trip sponsored by the girls ranch, which cares for abused and neglected girls and is located about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

An online fundraising campaign brought in nearly $550,000 for the boys and girls ranches in the state after the wreck.