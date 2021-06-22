School board restores holiday names to school calendar after uproar

The district issued a statement in which it said the actions were “misconstrued.”

“The buck stops here with those of us seated in front of you and we own it,” school board president Tammy MacKay said. “Neither the superintendent nor any other administrator, principal, teacher or other district employee had anything to do with those votes or decisions. To cast blame on any of them for what this board did is quite simply wrong.”

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.