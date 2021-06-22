ajc logo
School board restores holiday names to school calendar after uproar

A close up view of a 1892 statue of Christopher Columbus. Columbus Day has been renamed Indigenous People's Day in a handful of states.
A close up view of a 1892 statue of Christopher Columbus. Columbus Day has been renamed Indigenous People's Day in a handful of states.

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Decision to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day sparks controversy

A New Jersey board of education has restored the names of all holidays to its school calendar following a public outcry that first emerged over changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Randolph Township school board on Monday night voted 8-1 to overturn a decision made earlier this month to replace the names of holidays with just the phrase “day off.” The panel also will create a committee to gain input from the public.

Criticism began in May when the school board voted to refer to Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day. Following complaints from Italian Americans, the board then voted to label holidays generically.

Critics accused the board of bowing to so-called cancel culture.

An online petition called for Superintendent Jennifer Fano and members of the school board to resign.

The district issued a statement in which it said the actions were “misconstrued.”

“The buck stops here with those of us seated in front of you and we own it,” school board president Tammy MacKay said. “Neither the superintendent nor any other administrator, principal, teacher or other district employee had anything to do with those votes or decisions. To cast blame on any of them for what this board did is quite simply wrong.”

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

