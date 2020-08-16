Savannah arena advances as city caps building price at $148M

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press, Tribune News Wire and The New York Times because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

The council voted to approve setting the price, but also asked the city manager and staff to find a way to include more local workers on the project.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan expressed concern that projections that 26% of work would go to disadvantaged business enterprises would not actually result in qualified construction workers who are city residents being hired to build the arena.

Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier echoed Wilder-Bryan's concerns by encouraging city staff to create plans that would ensure neighboring residents would be hired to build the arena and would not be displaced from surrounding homes.

"It's been generational economic injustice in that area," Lanier said. "We're looking for parity to replace the disparity."

Manny Dominguez, director of Savannah's Office of Business Opportunity, said the city's program encourages hiring businesses and workers based in Savannah.

“We have retooled our entire DBE program, with direction of the mayor and council,” Dominguez said. “We know that those businesses are more likely to hire locally.”