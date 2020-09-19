Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

Ginsburg, who reportedly will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood. She first gained fame as a litigator for the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The governor said Ginsburg “selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need a seat on the Supreme Court to earn her place in the American history books,” then-President Bill Clinton said when he announced her appointment. “She has already done that.”