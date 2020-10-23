Rural Georgia hospital closes after more than 70 years

“This hospital has been a lifeline to the community. I think for the most part people still don’t realize what they have lost. I think the vacuum that is going to be created from the standpoint of, number one, the jobs that have created, and number two, the amount of money people spend here, and tax creation for the county. All of that is going to be felt.” said Ghiathi.

The Rural Health Research Program at the University of North Carolina said the medical center was the 16th rural hospital to close nationally this year. The closest hospital to Cuthbert is more than 20 miles away.

Plans to continue emergency care in the rural county could be announced as soon as next week.