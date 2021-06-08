Rick Warren retiring as lead pastor at California megachurch

Warren said then that he was offered a series of jobs with Christian organizations, seminaries and denominations, but never moved.

With its main campus in Lake Forest, south of Los Angeles, Saddleback Church has grown to 14 locations in Southern California with an average weekly attendance of 30,000. There are four international campuses, in Hong Kong, Germany, the Philippines and Argentina.

Warren, who has more than 11 million social media followers, has written multiple books, including “The Purpose Driven Life.” In 2005, Time magazine named Warren one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

In 2005, Ashley Smith (now Ashley Smith Robinson) was a widowed mother of a young daughter. She was outside the Bridgewater Apartments in Duluth when she was confronted by and forced back into her apartment by Brian Nichols, who had escaped from an Atlanta courthouse and then killed four people.

Smith was held hostage for seven hours before eventually convincing Nichols to surrender, and has widely credited Warren’s book for helping her turn her life around.