ajc logo
X

Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

National & World News
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Search-and-rescue teams worked through the night, encountering rainstorms and small fires in the rubble, hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors following the collapse of a beachside condominium complex near Miami.

The crews, which include some 130 firefighters working in teams, are approaching the pile from above and below as they search for any signs of life in what had been a wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

Overnight, crews pulled three bodies from the pile, bringing the official death toll to four, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. The tower collapsed early Thursday, leaving 159 people unaccounted for, she said. But Friday’s focus remained on finding survivors among the rubble, which is more than 30 feet high.

Explore4 confirmed dead in Miami-area condo collapse; 159 unaccounted for

Crews have heard some tapping and other noises, but Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Raide Jadallah emphasized that the rescuers don’t know whether the sounds are human-made or just caused by the settling of the huge mass of concrete, metal and other belongings lost in the collapse.

“Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Jadallah said during a news conference Friday morning. “It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice.”

ExploreAtlanta attorney praying for daughter’s friends in collapsed Miami tower

Heavy cranes are removing debris from the pile using large claws, creating a sound of crashing glass and metal as they pick up a haul and dump it to the side. At the same time, firefighters are tunneling from below, using saws and jackhammers, to search for pockets in the rubble, Jadallah said.

Levine Cava said it is “incredibly motivating” to watch the search-and-rescue teams.

“This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work,” she said. “We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day.”

Jadallah said firefighters know the risk but are driven by the hope of finding survivors.

“This is the risk that we take: it’s the risk vs. benefit,” he said. “Every time that we have that belief that there’s hope with personnel that are trapped, we do risk our lives.”

In Other News
1
Derek Chauvin denied new trial | Sentencing still set for Friday
2
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
3
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
4
Wisconsin's Johnson to tout claims of vaccine side effects
5
South Africa battles rapid rise of COVID-19 in Johannesburg
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top