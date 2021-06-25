Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

“Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Jadallah said during a news conference Friday morning. “It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice.”

Heavy cranes are removing debris from the pile using large claws, creating a sound of crashing glass and metal as they pick up a haul and dump it to the side. At the same time, firefighters are tunneling from below, using saws and jackhammers, to search for pockets in the rubble, Jadallah said.

Levine Cava said it is “incredibly motivating” to watch the search-and-rescue teams.

“This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work,” she said. “We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day.”

Jadallah said firefighters know the risk but are driven by the hope of finding survivors.

“This is the risk that we take: it’s the risk vs. benefit,” he said. “Every time that we have that belief that there’s hope with personnel that are trapped, we do risk our lives.”