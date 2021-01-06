Report: Kim Kardashian divorcing Kanye West

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” an unnamed source told People.

“He’s OK. He’s sad but OK,” the source said of West. “He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added.

The TMZ report comes after another tabloid outlet, Page Six, reported Kardashian hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The outlet also reported Kardashian hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring.

The two married in 2014.