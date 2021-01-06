Report: Kim Kardashian divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is filing for divorce from Kanye West, according to TMZ.
Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, TMZ reported.
After a report from Page Six that Kardashian hired a high-powered divorce attorney, TMZ reported the beauty mogul and reality TV personality was in marriage counseling with West.
Citing multiple unnamed sources, the tabloid site previously reported the two have been separated for some time. West has been in Wyoming and Kardashian has been in Calabasas, California, with their children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.
People previously reported that Kardashian was getting ready to file.
“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” an unnamed source told People.
“He’s OK. He’s sad but OK,” the source said of West. “He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added.
The TMZ report comes after another tabloid outlet, Page Six, reported Kardashian hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The outlet also reported Kardashian hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring.
The two married in 2014.