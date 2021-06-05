Report: Plane in fatal crash had part installed upside down

Harper radioed air traffic controllers almost immediately after taking off about 6:15 p.m. May 21 for a short flight to North Myrtle Beach and said he needed to return to the airport, according to the crash report.

When controllers asked if he needed any assistance, Harper responded “yes, we’re in trouble.” They did not hear from him again, according to the report.

The plane climbed and fell erratically during the two minutes it was in the air, the federal agency said.

The report did not say who did the maintenance on the plane. A more extensive examination will be released from the federal agency later.