‘Unruly’ passenger forces Delta flight diversion

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt on the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386, but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeats over and over again: “Stop this plane!” He finally was picked up and hauled to the back of the plane, which was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport.