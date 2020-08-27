Report: Navy sailor under investigation for USS Bonhomme Richard ship fire

A Navy sailor is reportedly under investigation in connection to the fire that caused extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, according to ABC 10News in San Diego.
The news station, citing unnamed sources tied to Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), reported that investigations believe the fire may have been set on purpose.
According to the sources, multiple search warrants were executed at the sailor’s home and property. The name and rank of the sailor have not been disclosed.
In the July 12 fire, 21 people suffered minor injuries on board the ship, military officials said. The fire began in a storage area. Dark smoke was visible for miles from the ship and 11 of the ship’s 14 decks were damaged from the blaze.
On Tuesday, Navy spokesperson told the local news station that NCIS requested help from the National Response Team for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “because the agency provides resources and expertise on complex, large-scale incidents like the massive ship fire,” ABC 10News reported.
On Wednesday, a Navy spokesperson would not confirm what sources said about the suspect and investigation.
“The investigations are ongoing and there is nothing new to announce on their current status or findings,” the spokesperson said.